Martin Burke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Martin Burke, PA-C is a physician assistant in Riverview, FL. He currently practices at Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family
    13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
  2. 2
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 115W, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem

About Martin Burke, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1689919136
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Martin Burke, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions

Martin Burke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martin Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Martin Burke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Martin Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Martin Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martin Burke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martin Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martin Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.