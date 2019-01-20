Marti Fausold-Mowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marti Fausold-Mowers, MSW
Overview
Marti Fausold-Mowers, MSW is a Counselor in Pittsford, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 101 Sullys Trl, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 586-8550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marti Fausold-Mowers?
Dr. Mowers has been an integral part in my son being so successful. He came into her office a few years ago with massive anxiety and behavioral problems at school. We were dealing with some transitions, and she took the time to work him through these transitions and has continuously helped him to be successful. She works with our family and the school, and she goes out of her way to make sure he is feeling good about himself. Marti has given my son life-long strategies! We are truly grateful!
About Marti Fausold-Mowers, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1245463355
Frequently Asked Questions
Marti Fausold-Mowers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marti Fausold-Mowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marti Fausold-Mowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marti Fausold-Mowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marti Fausold-Mowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marti Fausold-Mowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.