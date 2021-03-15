Marthalee Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marthalee Taylor, LMFT
Overview
Marthalee Taylor, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stamford, CT.
Marthalee Taylor works at
Locations
Linda Palermo P.c.80 4th St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 536-2796
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Genuine care and concern for her clients. Attentively listens and provides helpful solutions attentive to your capabilities. Brilliant mind. Living life without her guidance seems impossible.
About Marthalee Taylor, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1063686517
Marthalee Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marthalee Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marthalee Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marthalee Taylor.
