Overview

Dr. Martha Wang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary.



Dr. Wang works at Adagio Therapy Center, LLC in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.