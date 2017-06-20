See All Clinical Psychologists in Salem, OR
Dr. Martha Wang, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martha Wang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary.

Dr. Wang works at Adagio Therapy Center, LLC in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adagio Therapy Center, LLC
    388 State St Ste 707, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 253-9264

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 20, 2017
    Martha is so nice and thorough. Our time with her has been very helpful.
    — Jun 20, 2017
    About Dr. Martha Wang, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1285942334
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Youth Authority
    • Pacific Clinics
    • Fuller Theological Seminary
    • Scripps College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Wang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Adagio Therapy Center, LLC in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

