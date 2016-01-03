See All Nurse Practitioners in Brockton, MA
Martha Slattery, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Martha Slattery, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Martha Slattery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    650 Centre St Ste 102W, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 580-8682
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Martha Slattery?

    Jan 03, 2016
    This provider was second to none. She was attentive, thorough, and made me feel like I was the most important person she had ever treated. Her follow-up was fantastic when she made sure that I go through with my mammogram, and a follow-up appointment. I would highly recommend her to any patient looking for a Nurse Practitioner in this area.
    Joan McNamara in E. Bridgewater, MA — Jan 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Martha Slattery, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Martha Slattery, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Martha Slattery to family and friends

    Martha Slattery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Martha Slattery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Martha Slattery, NP.

    About Martha Slattery, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619127040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Slattery, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Slattery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Slattery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Martha Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Slattery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Martha Slattery, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.