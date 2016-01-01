See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Montebello, CA
Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD is an Optometrist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Sanchez works at Martha Sanchez, O.D. in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Martha Sanchez OD
    1818 W Beverly Blvd Ste 105, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 888-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Eyes

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    About Dr. Martha Sanchez, OD

    • Optometry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336282318
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    • California State University Los Los Angeles
