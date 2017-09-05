Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Rubenstein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Rubenstein, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingsport, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 108 E Main St Ste 210A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6898
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubenstein helped me through a very tough life change while also helping me deal with past stressors and pain. She helped me to reframe my issues, gave me the support to make the correct steps towards healing and the tools to manage similar issues should they arise in the future. I feel she genuinely cared about me, and even came in outside of office hours during my time of need. Very thankful for her guidance in my life recently!
About Dr. Martha Rubenstein, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811035967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
