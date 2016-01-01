See All Hematologists in Winston Salem, NC
Martha Mount, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Martha Mount, PA-C

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Martha Mount, PA-C is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Martha Mount works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8126
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Martha Mount?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Martha Mount, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Martha Mount, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Martha Mount to family and friends

    Martha Mount's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Martha Mount

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Martha Mount, PA-C.

    About Martha Mount, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750351664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
    • Transylvania Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Mount, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Mount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Mount has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Mount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Mount works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Martha Mount’s profile.

    Martha Mount has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Mount.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Mount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Mount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.