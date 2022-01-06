Martha Maniscalco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Martha Maniscalco, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Martha Maniscalco, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Martha Maniscalco works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Summit St Ste 1, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 297-2018
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Martha was kind, took time to answer my questions and explain things thoughtfully.
About Martha Maniscalco, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952593782
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Maniscalco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Maniscalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Martha Maniscalco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Maniscalco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Maniscalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Maniscalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.