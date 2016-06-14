See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Martha Hicks, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Martha Hicks works at UF Health Total Care Clinic - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Total Care Clinic - Jacksonville
    1833 Boulevard Fl 5, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1040
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 14, 2016
    Wonderful
    Irene in Yulee fl — Jun 14, 2016
    About Martha Hicks, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932448321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Hicks works at UF Health Total Care Clinic - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Martha Hicks’s profile.

    Martha Hicks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

