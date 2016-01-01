See All Neuropsychologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Martha Glisky, PHD

Neuropsychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Martha Glisky, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona - Clinical Psychology PhD..

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1621 114th Ave SE Ste 122, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-8341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Neuronopathy, Distal Hereditary Motor, Type IV Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Martha Glisky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992872139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Univ Med Sch
    Internship
    • Presby Rush-St Lukes
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona - Clinical Psychology PhD.
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University, Montreal
