Dr. Fried-Cassorla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Fried-Cassorla, PHD
Dr. Martha Fried-Cassorla, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jenkintown, PA.
- 1 261 Old York Rd Ste 405, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 576-8430
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144288671
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried-Cassorla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried-Cassorla.
