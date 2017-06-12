Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Martha Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Des Moines, WA.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
W. Allen Hume Ph.d. Inc. Ps.22517 7th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions (206) 870-9051
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is a wonderful provider! Having been a patient of hers for the last couple of years, I have found her to be friendly and easy to talk to. She is prompt on her appointment times and keeps a relaxed/easy going office. I would not want to see anybody else
About Dr. Martha Davis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104891977
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
