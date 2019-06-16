See All Counselors in Falmouth, MA
Martha Casiles, LICSW

Counseling
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Martha Casiles, LICSW is a Counselor in Falmouth, MA. 

Martha Casiles works at Dancing Thistle LLC in Falmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dancing Thistle LLC
    197 Palmer Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 873-1208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 16, 2019
    Best therapist ever!
    About Martha Casiles, LICSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1285725192
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Casiles, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Casiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Casiles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Casiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Casiles works at Dancing Thistle LLC in Falmouth, MA. View the full address on Martha Casiles’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Martha Casiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Casiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Casiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Casiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

