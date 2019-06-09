Martha Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Martha Burns, LMFT
Overview
Martha Burns, LMFT is a Counselor in Yakima, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6 S 2nd St Ste 203, Yakima, WA 98901 Directions (509) 248-0175
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Martha Burns?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Martha. She got me in quickly always kind and attentive. She helped learn skills to become and stay mental healthy. I can’t thank her enough. I would recommend her highly.
About Martha Burns, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1952452302
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Martha Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.