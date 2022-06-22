See All Family Doctors in Longview, TX
Martha Barr, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Martha Barr, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. 

Martha Barr works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview
    805 Medical Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 232-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anxiety
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Martha Barr, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1811366479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Barr, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Barr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Barr works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Martha Barr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Martha Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Barr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

