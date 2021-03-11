See All Family Doctors in Memphis, TN
Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Martha Ballard, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. 

Martha Ballard works at Complete Healthcare Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Healthcare
    1750 Madison Ave Ste 401, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 276-2367

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2021
    Highly recommend. She is kind and thorough. Answers all my questions and puts up with my nonsense. Adore her.
    — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Martha Ballard, NP
    About Martha Ballard, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1710163373
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Martha Ballard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Martha Ballard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Martha Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Martha Ballard works at Complete Healthcare Center in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Martha Ballard’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Martha Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Ballard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

