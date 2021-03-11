Martha Ballard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Martha Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Martha Ballard, NP
Overview
Martha Ballard, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Martha Ballard works at
Locations
Complete Healthcare1750 Madison Ave Ste 401, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-2367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Martha Ballard?
Highly recommend. She is kind and thorough. Answers all my questions and puts up with my nonsense. Adore her.
About Martha Ballard, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710163373
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Martha Ballard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Martha Ballard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Martha Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Martha Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Martha Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Martha Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Martha Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.