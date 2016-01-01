Marsha Porshin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marsha Porshin, MFT
Overview
Marsha Porshin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Marsha Porshin works at
Locations
-
1
Sofia Firoz M.d.inc8253 White Oak Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 987-1997Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marsha Porshin?
About Marsha Porshin, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1679779425
Frequently Asked Questions
Marsha Porshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marsha Porshin works at
Marsha Porshin speaks Spanish.
Marsha Porshin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marsha Porshin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marsha Porshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marsha Porshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.