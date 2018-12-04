Dr. Marsha Herman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marsha Herman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marsha Herman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2725 Jefferson St Ste 10, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 445-3415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herman is outstanding. I spent several years searching for a mental health counselor. Online reviews of psychologists are all but non-existent as the social stigma attached to seeing a mental health professional is toxic-level high. The truth is, every single person needs some sort of mental health guidance. Those who are adamant that they definitely don't need any guidance are precisely those who do. Dr. Herman's specialties are listed under grief counseling, depression, and anxiety. Since
About Dr. Marsha Herman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043264005
Education & Certifications
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- University Of Maryland
