Marsha Austin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marsha Austin, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Marsha Austin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Marsha Austin works at
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 362-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851622120
