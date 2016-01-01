Dr. Velick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marnee Velick, OD
Overview
Dr. Marnee Velick, OD is an Optometrist in Evanston, IL.
Dr. Velick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Myeyedr.2000 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 864-0300
-
2
Myeyedr.5408 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 275-2020
-
3
Myeyedr.522 Dempster St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 864-5200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velick?
About Dr. Marnee Velick, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760677066
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velick works at
Dr. Velick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.