Marne Fox-Barrow, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Marne Fox-Barrow, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Marne Fox-Barrow works at The Everett Clinic at Totem Lake in Kirkland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Everett Clinic at Totem Lake
    The Everett Clinic at Totem Lake
11800 NE 128 5 Fl St Ste 560, Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 899-5200
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Mar 16, 2017
    She spends time with, doesn't rush and really listens. I would highly recommend her.
    Seattle, WA — Mar 16, 2017
    About Marne Fox-Barrow, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1275628513
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marne Fox-Barrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marne Fox-Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marne Fox-Barrow works at The Everett Clinic at Totem Lake in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Marne Fox-Barrow’s profile.

    Marne Fox-Barrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marne Fox-Barrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marne Fox-Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marne Fox-Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

