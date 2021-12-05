Marnae Harward, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marnae Harward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marnae Harward, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marnae Harward, CNM is a Midwife in Salt Lake City, UT.
Locations
St. Mark's OBGYN1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Marnae! I’ve been seeing her for 5 years now and she feels like family. Marnae is genuine, kind, personable, knowledgeable, and empathetic. I always feel like I am heard and that she wants to help me have the best experience possible. With my first childbirth experience with her, I had some postpartum complications, and she helped me every step of the way. I would recommend Marnae to anyone seeking a remarkable and trusted CNM.
About Marnae Harward, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1295166809
Frequently Asked Questions
Marnae Harward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marnae Harward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marnae Harward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Marnae Harward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marnae Harward.
