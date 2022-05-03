See All Counselors in Denton, TX
Overview

Dr. Marlys Lamar, PHD is a Counselor in Denton, TX. 

Dr. Lamar works at North East Therapeutics Pllc in Denton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North East Therapeutics Pllc
    415 S Elm St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 566-5802
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Dr. Lamar was my therapist for ~5 years. I sought her help after my first counselor terminated the relationship due to frequent tardiness and missed appointments. I was in a deep depression and felt utterly hopeless. I was also defending myself with an arsenal of intellectualizations that were only serving to obscure the true reasons for my suffering, which lay in painful early life experiences and developmental patterns that continued into adulthood. With the help of Dr. Lamar, I was able to make sense of my issues, develop some self-esteem, build healthier coping skills, and push forward. Although I am not completely free of difficulties, I now occupy a high-status position in society, maintain a healthy relationship, and am functional enough to support myself and my partner. I am also (sometimes) happy. I cannot thank Dr. Lamar enough for what she's done for me, and I would recommend her to any person who needs someone to truly understand them and help them build the life they want.
    Patient A — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Marlys Lamar, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336271345
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamar works at North East Therapeutics Pllc in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lamar’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

