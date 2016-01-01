Marlynn Larivee accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marlynn Larivee, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marlynn Larivee, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Marlynn Larivee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heads Up Guidance and Wellness Centers of Nevada2801 S Valley View Blvd Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 922-7015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marlynn Larivee?
About Marlynn Larivee, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144695974
Frequently Asked Questions
Marlynn Larivee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marlynn Larivee works at
Marlynn Larivee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marlynn Larivee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlynn Larivee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlynn Larivee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.