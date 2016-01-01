Dr. Trulsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlin Trulsen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marlin Trulsen, PHD is a Psychologist in Braham, MN.
Dr. Trulsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Five County Mental Health Center521 Broadway Ave N, Braham, MN 55006 Directions (320) 396-3333
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trulsen?
About Dr. Marlin Trulsen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144363409
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trulsen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trulsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.