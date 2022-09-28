Marlene Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marlene Taylor, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marlene Taylor, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Marlene Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
718 920-8542111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marlene Taylor?
She is an excellent, caring Provider.
About Marlene Taylor, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467678920
Education & Certifications
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Marlene Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marlene Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marlene Taylor works at
10 patients have reviewed Marlene Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.