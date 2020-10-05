See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Marlene Lindsay, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Marlene Lindsay, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marlene Lindsay, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Marlene Lindsay works at Living Florida Healthcare LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Maureen Rabazinski, APRN
Maureen Rabazinski, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Skeeter Nembhard, APRN
Skeeter Nembhard, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile
Barbara Gurgen, APRN
Barbara Gurgen, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Living Florida Healthcare LLC
    4804 Edgewater Dr Ste A, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2121

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Marlene Lindsay?

Oct 05, 2020
Marlene Lindsey has a great bedside manner. She is knowledgeable, she listens, she goes above and beyond and by her actions it is obvious that she cares.
Thesda Manu — Oct 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marlene Lindsay, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Marlene Lindsay, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marlene Lindsay to family and friends

Marlene Lindsay's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marlene Lindsay

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marlene Lindsay, ARNP.

About Marlene Lindsay, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336163823
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marlene Lindsay, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlene Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marlene Lindsay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Marlene Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marlene Lindsay works at Living Florida Healthcare LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Marlene Lindsay’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Marlene Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Lindsay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Marlene Lindsay, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.