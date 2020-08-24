See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Marlene Josephs, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Marlene Josephs, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Marlene Josephs works at Patrick Tully Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Michael D Choi MD Inc
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90064 (310) 235-9990

Addiction
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Biofeedback
Codependency
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Stress
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypertension
Individual Therapy
Internal Family Systems Therapy
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2020
    Marlene is a terrific therapist. She is intelligent, thoughtful and knowledgeable.
    About Marlene Josephs, MAMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558438911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley, Sonoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marlene Josephs, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Marlene Josephs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marlene Josephs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Marlene Josephs works at Patrick Tully Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Inc in Los Angeles, CA.

    10 patients have reviewed Marlene Josephs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Josephs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Josephs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

