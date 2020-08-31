Dr. Hsi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlene Hsi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marlene Hsi, PHD is a Psychologist in College Station, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 511 University Dr E Ste 210, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 268-8199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsi?
Dr. Hsi is very knowledgeable and has been able to help me with almost pinpoint accuracy. She has helped me navigate some of my lifelong struggles with great insight, and what I appreciate it is that her guidance is complimentary to my own self-exploration and she affirms a lot of my own self-introspection. She does not do the work FOR you but helps you to understand yourself better. I highly recommend her if you really want to change your thinking to benefit yourself.
About Dr. Marlene Hsi, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144321068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.