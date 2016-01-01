Marlene Gray, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlene Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marlene Gray, PSY
Overview
Marlene Gray, PSY is a Psychologist in Sunrise, FL.
Marlene Gray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmwood Center for Psychological Services P.A.8890 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 103, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-7032
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marlene Gray?
About Marlene Gray, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1780670539
Frequently Asked Questions
Marlene Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marlene Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marlene Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marlene Gray works at
5 patients have reviewed Marlene Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.