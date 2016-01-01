Marlene Decker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marlene Decker, MFT
Offers telehealth
Marlene Decker, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Jerry L. Callaway M.d. Inc.2512 Samaritan Ct Ste M, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 486-9357
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881802478
Marlene Decker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marlene Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marlene Decker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlene Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlene Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.