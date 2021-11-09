Marlene Daly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marlene Daly, CRNP
Marlene Daly, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Northeast Cardiovascular at Bucks390 Middletown Blvd Ste 604, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Marlene Daly and the entire staff are very professional, efficient and considerate. Marlene is a great listener and will spend the time to answer all of your questions. I particularly appreciate the on going plan she gives you, so that you know exactly what to do.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366414765
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
76 patients have reviewed Marlene Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marlene Daly.
