See All Family Doctors in West Fargo, ND
Marlena McKee, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Marlena McKee, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marlena McKee, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Fargo, ND. 

Marlena McKee works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic
    1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Marlena McKee?

Photo: Marlena McKee, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Marlena McKee, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marlena McKee to family and friends

Marlena McKee's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marlena McKee

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marlena McKee, APRN.

About Marlena McKee, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902579857
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Marlena McKee, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marlena McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marlena McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marlena McKee works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. View the full address on Marlena McKee’s profile.

Marlena McKee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marlena McKee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marlena McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marlena McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.