Marleen Roy, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Marleen Roy, LMHC is a Counselor in Stuart, FL. 

Marleen Roy works at Neuropsychological Testing Memory in Stuart, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart
    850 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 403-5844
  2. 2
    Life Focus Counseling Coaching & Educational Services Inc.
    8401 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 329-4455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Lactic Acidosis and Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Oct 11, 2021
I absolutely adore dr.Roy. From my first interaction with her she made me feel comfortable and she was very easy to talk to. She was able to help me connect things I didn’t even think were related and we were able to make so much progress. I fully recommend her and am thankful I found her!
Nina — Oct 11, 2021
About Marleen Roy, LMHC

  • Counseling
  • English
  • 1902110802
Education & Certifications

  • Palm Beach Atlantic University
