Marleen Roy, LMHC
Overview
Marleen Roy, LMHC is a Counselor in Stuart, FL.
Locations
Stuart850 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 403-5844
Life Focus Counseling Coaching & Educational Services Inc.8401 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 329-4455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely adore dr.Roy. From my first interaction with her she made me feel comfortable and she was very easy to talk to. She was able to help me connect things I didn’t even think were related and we were able to make so much progress. I fully recommend her and am thankful I found her!
About Marleen Roy, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
34 patients have reviewed Marleen Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marleen Roy.
