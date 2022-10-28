See All Pediatricians in Shreveport, LA
Marleen Combs, FNP

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marleen Combs, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Marleen Combs works at WK Pediatric Health & Wellness in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pediatric Health & Wellness
    909 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 28, 2022
They are friendly and kind and always helpful! I’ve never had any issues with any of them I would definitely recommend them! They are great!
— Oct 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marleen Combs, FNP
About Marleen Combs, FNP

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720556855
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

