Marleen Combs, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marleen Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marleen Combs, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marleen Combs, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
WK Pediatric Health & Wellness909 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marleen Combs?
They are friendly and kind and always helpful! I’ve never had any issues with any of them I would definitely recommend them! They are great!
About Marleen Combs, FNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1720556855
Frequently Asked Questions
Marleen Combs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Marleen Combs using Healthline FindCare.
Marleen Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Marleen Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marleen Combs.
