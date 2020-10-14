Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
-
1
De Zavala5230 De Zavala Rd Ste 216, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (201) 069-4050
-
2
San Pedro15677B San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-9293
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson is very thorough and takes his time to explain. I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson !
About Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1871533745
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson Jr speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.