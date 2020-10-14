See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Anderson Jr works at EyeTX in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    De Zavala
    5230 De Zavala Rd Ste 216, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 069-4050
  2. 2
    San Pedro
    15677B San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-9293
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr Anderson is very thorough and takes his time to explain. I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson !
    Diana Alvarado — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871533745
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marlan Anderson Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr works at EyeTX in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Anderson Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

