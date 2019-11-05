Marla Souder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marla Souder, HSPP
Overview
Marla Souder, HSPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Parkview Physician's Group11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marla Souder has been wonderful for us to work with and very helpful!
About Marla Souder, HSPP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548420474
Frequently Asked Questions
