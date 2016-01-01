Marla Muha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marla Muha, PA-C
Overview
Marla Muha, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD.
Marla Muha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marla Muha?
About Marla Muha, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629404207
Frequently Asked Questions
Marla Muha works at
Marla Muha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marla Muha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marla Muha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marla Muha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.