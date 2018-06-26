Marla Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marla Moses, FNP
Overview
Marla Moses, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Riley Hospital for Children705 Riley Hospital Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-7208
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is HANDS DOWN the best mental health provider I've ever seen AND she takes Anthem Insurance--which is impossible to find in Indianapolis!
About Marla Moses, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740431154
Frequently Asked Questions
Marla Moses accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Marla Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marla Moses.
