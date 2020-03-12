Dr. Marla Friedman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Friedman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Marla Friedman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wheaton, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 417 W Roosevelt Rd Ste 10, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 510-3966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Really on the edge and ready to leap. Life crash and burn and Doc Friedman got me off the edge and back in control. Absolutely totally honest and blunt helpful. Really couldn't have done all of this without her treatment and guidance. The very best.
About Dr. Marla Friedman, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1124356704
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman speaks American Sign Language.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
