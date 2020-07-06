Dr. Marla Cohen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Cohen, PSY.D
Dr. Marla Cohen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Widener University--Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology.
Dr. Marla B. Cohen, PsyD100 Haddontowne Ct, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 427-0888
- Aetna
Dr. Cohen helped us get back on track with each other as a couple relatively quickly, but much of this was due to her ability to help us communicate honestly and recognize what had gone OFF track. My very "rational" scientist husband liked her, and since I do a lot of counseling in my own job as a physician, I was worried that I would not be able to "let go" and "let her in" but, she earned my respect and I was able to be vulnerable and open to her during our sessions with no problem. That is a huge compliment and I would recommend seeking out her expertise with no reservations.
About Dr. Marla Cohen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- St. Joseph's University
- Widener University--Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
