Dr. Mark Zitlin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mark Zitlin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Zitlin works at
Locations
Mark R. Zitlin, PhD4901 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 822-5795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Zitlin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801925136
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administratioin Medical Center, Cincinnati, Oh
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zitlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zitlin works at
Dr. Zitlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zitlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.