Mark Webb, LMFT
Overview
Mark Webb, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Valdosta, GA. They completed their residency with NA
Mark Webb works at
Locations
Oakwood Counseling Center2914 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-0300Monday8:15am - 6:45pmTuesday8:15am - 6:45pmWednesday8:15am - 6:45pmThursday8:15am - 6:45pmFriday8:15am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mark gives the tools to make the changes needed to be the best version of yourself.
About Mark Webb, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710993860
Education & Certifications
- NA
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Mark Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.