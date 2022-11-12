See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Valdosta, GA
Mark Webb, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mark Webb, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Valdosta, GA.

Mark Webb works at Oakwood Counseling Center in Valdosta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakwood Counseling Center
    2914 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 333-0300
    Monday
    8:15am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 6:45pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 6:45pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    About Mark Webb, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1710993860
    Education & Certifications

    • NA
    • VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.