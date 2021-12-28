Mark Vastola, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Vastola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Vastola, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Tie An Pouw MD2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 110, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 807-0841Monday8:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 7:30pmThursday8:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 2:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mark has always been super supportive and provided me with the opportunity to grow personally through consistent and safe Support
- Counseling
- English
- 1912139601
Mark Vastola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Vastola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Vastola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Mark Vastola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Vastola.
