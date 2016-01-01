Dr. Vandine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Vandine, DC
Overview
Dr. Mark Vandine, DC is a Chiropractor in Newnan, GA.
Locations
Accident and Injury Chiropractic Center
27 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 251-3238
Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Vandine, DC
Chiropractic
English
1487869491
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandine accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandine.
