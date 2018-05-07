Mark Underwood, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mark Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mark Underwood, LMFT
Overview
Mark Underwood, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daphne, AL.
Mark Underwood works at
Locations
-
1
Crossway Counseling Center27625 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 626-7959Monday3:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 9:00pmThursday3:00pm - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mark Underwood?
Mark is great! He works with my adolescent and he thinks he’s “cool” which is a BIG deal. He doesn’t BS and gives you real life things to do to help you.
About Mark Underwood, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093064016
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Underwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Underwood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mark Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mark Underwood works at
6 patients have reviewed Mark Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Underwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.