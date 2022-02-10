Mark Tuvelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mark Tuvelle
Overview
Mark Tuvelle is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Locations
- 1 6400 E Broad St Fl 4, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 655-3345
Ratings & Reviews
Mark is very nice and understanding, he took over my care for a different provider who was equally as awesome.
About Mark Tuvelle
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154945368
Frequently Asked Questions
Mark Tuvelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Mark Tuvelle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mark Tuvelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mark Tuvelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mark Tuvelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.