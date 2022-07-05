Dr. Traveis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Traveis, OD
Overview
Dr. Mark Traveis, OD is an Optometrist in Burlington, MA.
Dr. Traveis works at
Locations
Burlington Vision Associates Inc.385 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 272-9365
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first worked with Dr Traveis approximately 10 years ago as his office was close to my former employer. His care is thorough and his prescriptions right on. I learned this when, after moving, I tried a closer OD and ended up with bad glasses. Went back and compared prescriptions, and the newer OD was just wrong. another time, when I had an issue arise, they made an appointment for me within hours. Now I commute the 30 miles. Trust and quality are both important.
About Dr. Mark Traveis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871566794
