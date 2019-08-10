Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Todd, PHD
Dr. Mark Todd, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pompano Beach, FL.
Dr. Todd works at
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC50 E Sample Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 942-3991
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Good visit very personable put me at ease, very professional
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275574212
Dr. Todd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.